Lucille and Joseph Bruha Scholarship Fund established at Hillsboro High School

Lucille "Lu" and Joseph “Chub” Bruha are being remembered for their love of Hillsboro and education through a recently established scholarship in their name.

Created by their daughter, Patti Bruha, the scholarship honors the lives of a couple married for 73 years who gave back to their community and country, and who ran a successful local business.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Chub returned home and met the love of his life, Lucille. Together they managed a plumbing and heating business in Hillsboro. Chub was a Mason, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and a volunteer firefighter. Chub and Lu were longtime members of the First Congregational Church in Hillsboro. Lu taught Sunday school, was a member of Eastern Star, and a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for many years, while teaching generations of people how to knit.

Their biggest sense of pride was Patti, who they helped through college and pharmacy school. The couple passed away in 2019 and 2020.

“My parents lived their entire lives in Hillsboro and were very supportive of further education whether it be at the college level or technical school,” says Patti. “They were extremely proud of the many local students who expanded their knowledge and were successful in their respective fields.”

The scholarship will begin its awards this spring and will serve as educationally meaningful support for years to come.

The Hillsboro Excellence in Education Fund advisory board also serves as the advisory board to the Hillsboro Scholarship Fund which provides scholarships to graduating seniors of Hillsboro High School. The Fund oversees the Picha Memorial Endowed Scholarship, the Wolfenden Scholarship and is proud to announce the newly established Joseph "Chub" and Lucille "Lu" Bruha Scholarship Fund.

The Hillsboro EIE and Scholarships are components of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin (CFSW.) CFSW encourages the creation of scholarship funds that benefit students from a designated school or a particular area of its service region. Scholarship funds can be set up to help students pursue a particular course of study or attend a specific school, regardless of its location. Donors decide the name and purpose of the fund and may specify selection criteria such as academic achievement and financial need. A scholarship fund can be created in name of the donor, family, company, or someone the donor wishes to honor, and grants from the fund in perpetuity. Donors who prefer anonymity can choose names that reflect their fund’s charitable purposes. Scholarship Funds can be started quickly and easily with a minimum gift of $25,000.

Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin serves to match charitable donors with the needs of communities in nine southern Wisconsin counties, including Rock, Walworth, Crawford, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Grant, Sauk and Vernon. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with assets in excess of $80 million. For more information on the Hillsboro Excellence in Education Fund or Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, call Donor Services Representative Dave Murphy at 608-758-0883, Extension 7010 or visit www.cfsw.org.

