McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a series of programs in March titled, “Simple Changes: Style Through Nature.” Make plans to join Lynn Berra, a 10-year certified Style Coordinator for programs on March 3, 17 and 31 at 1 p.m. inside the library program room. The series of programs are designed for all genders.

“Let’s take the Style you Like and make it the Style you Love! Harmony in color and line will make a lasting first impression,” says Berra about the program series.

March 3 at 1 p.m.: Determine Your Face Shape. During this program information about face shapes will be shared. Specifically, how knowing your shape helps in selecting glasses, hair styles, accessories, patterns and neck ties.

March 17 at 1 p.m.: Determine Your Figure Shape. During this program information about figure shapes will be shared. Specifically, how clothing can balance and enhance your figure.

March 31 at 1 p.m.: Colors-A Basic Palette That Works for Everyone!

Registration is required for each event, as space is limited. To register, call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6 or stop by the library.

Berra says she loves the change of seasons and is outdoors through it all. Berra and her husband reside outside of Chaseburg where they have a big vegetable garden. The colors in nature are the basis for her business.