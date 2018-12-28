Dr. Rolando Macasaet has been a part of Vernon County as a father, husband, business owner, and as a long-serving physician at Vernon Memorial Healthcare.
“Dr. Macasaet has not only showed his love of medicine, but also his love of community as he and wife Gigi have been a part of Viroqua for over four decades,” Kyle Bakkum, Vernon Memorial Healthcare Chief Executive Officer said. “We thank the Macasaet family for their love and commitment over the years.”
Macasaet was encouraged to move here by a friend. “Well, I heard you were interested in doing general practice and surgery and everything in between,” Macasaet said. After visiting other locations in Wisconsin he settled on Viroqua. “Everybody seemed so welcoming.”
Macasaet retired back in October; he started in 1973. Before coming to Viroqua he studied at Far Eastern University in Manila, Philippines.
From the beginning, Macasaet’s time at the hospital was a busy one. “I ended up seeing maybe 20 patients a day, surgical and medical, I kind of liked the mix of that,” he said.
Patients had come to see Macasaet for a variety of things. “Gall bladder, appendix, some gunshot wounds even, hip fractures, everything,” he said “It’s kind of a wide practice, I thoroughly enjoyed that.”
“Dr. Macasaet has been the perfect example of a rural surgeon in that he has really focused on his work on the common surgical conditions that we see in everyday practice,” said Dr. James DeLine of the La Farge Medical Clinic. “He has done a super job in managing these surgical conditions, focusing on day-to-day surgical problems that we see in the clinic, so that the majority can be handled locally.”
The medical field has seen a lot of changes over his long career. One of the changes discussed were the shrinking number of physicians in rural communities. “We are fortunate here that we are able to recruit physicians,” Macasaet said. “I know the surgeons here go to Hillsboro, Boscobel.”
Retirement is an ongoing process for Macasaet. When asked about specific plans for retirement, “nothing particular,” he said. He had recently been in at the hospital to see if he could get one of the doors working again. “Well, I operated on this bar. Took it apart. I couldn’t put it back properly. It’s working 90 percent,” he said.
Macasaet’s career has been a long and impactful, “maybe 100,000 major and minor operations,” he said. “(It is) kind of hard to say goodbye to patients, they kind of grew up, grew old with me.”
“Dr. Macasaet’s contributions to Viroqua and VMH have helped to make our community and organization thrive,” said Angie Dahl, Practice Manager at Hirsch Clinic. “He has been a mentor and friend to many.”
Macasaet was joined by friends and family at his retirement party Saturday, Nov. 17 at Rooted Spoon.
