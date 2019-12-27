Madison man arrested for fifth OWI after crash on Hwy. 56

A Madison man was arrested for operating under the influence, fifth offense, after a three-vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 23.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:53 p.m., Vernon County 911 Dispatch received a call of a three-vehicle crash on State Hwy. 56 near Curti Road in the town of Genoa.
Lance A. Fortney, 42, was operating a motor vehicle westbound on State Hwy. 56 and crossed the centerline, striking a vehicle driven by Ronald L. Garvalia, 82, of Genoa, who was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56.
Fortney then struck a vehicle driven by Logan M. Trussoni, 28, of Onalaska and her passenger Ty C. Shatzer, 30, also of Onalaska, who were traveling behind Garvalia. No occupants sustained any life-threatening injuries, air bags were deployed, and all the occupants were wearing their seat belts.
The three vehicles were removed by Ed's Towing Service and Sleepy Hollow Towing Service.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.