Madison Poet Laureate Angela Trudell Vasquez visits Viroqua in March

The Driftless Writing Center invites the public to attend a reading by Madison’s new poet laureate, Angela Trudell Vasquez, on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m. at MacHelp, 210 S. Main St., Viroqua. An open mic will follow Trudell Vasquez’s reading.
Trudell Vasquez will read from her new collection of poetry, “In Light, Always Light” (Finishing Line Press, 2020). Former Wisconsin Poet Laureate Kimberly Blaeser praised the collection, commenting, “The poems in Angie Trudell Vasquez’s ‘In Light, Always Light’ honor the illuminating power of poetry, but they also speak eloquently of racial injustice and the dark ‘inherited grief’ that is its offspring. These are poems of history, endurance, and remembrance.”
Trudell Vasquez received her MFA in creative writing with a concentration in poetry from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and was a Ruth Lilly fellow as a Drake University undergraduate. Her work has been published in “Taos Journal of Poetry,” “Yellow Medicine Review,” “Raven Chronicles,” “Return to the Gathering Place of the Waters” and “Cloudthroat,” and appears on the Poetry Foundation’s website. She has new work forthcoming in “RED INK: International Journal of Indigenous Literature, Arts & Humanities.”
The reading is free. Writers who are interested in sharing their work during the open mic should bring no more than 5 minutes of material to read.
Trudell Vasquez will also be offering a poetry workshop on Saturday, March 14, also hosted by the Driftless Writing Center. “Poetry as a Visual Art Form” will take place at The Commons, 410 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, from 10 a.m. until noon. Pre-registration is required and a sign-up form is available at www.driftlesswritingcenter.org.
The Driftless Writing Center is a nonprofit organization that connects writers, readers and audiences through workshops, discussions and public performances. More information is available by emailing driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com or calling 608-492-1669.