No one was injured in a one-car rollover accident Thursday, Sept. 12, on State Hwy. 35 near Sylvan Glen Road in the town of Bergen.
At about 6:45 p.m., Vernon County 911 Dispatch received the call. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Marisa E. Newell, 26, of Madison, was operating a vehicle northbound on State Hwy. 35 when she hydroplaned and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the road and overturned before landing in a pond next to the highway.
Newell and her passenger, Keshaun D. Williams, 20, of Madison, were wearing their seat belts and all of the vehicles airbags were deployed. Neither occupant received any injuries.
The Stoddard Fire Department assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
