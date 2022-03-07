Main Street Magic flower baskets to return to Viroqua

Last year, with the help of private donations, Viroqua Main Street was able to collectively hang flower baskets throughout the downtown area. It was with the generous support of local businesses, service organizations and individuals that the flower basket project was such a success.

Viroqua Chamber Main Street is seeking contributions once again. With a $60 contribution, you can sponsor a flower basket on Main Street with the name of a loved one, business, or as a memorial. It is also a great Mother’s Day or Father’s Day gift. A list of all the sponsors will be published online and in the paper, along with the names of honored loved ones. Flower basket sponsorship may also be shared, so partner with a friend to support Viroqua’s beautification.