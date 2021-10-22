 Skip to main content
Male juvenile injured in one-vehicle rollover on State Hwy. 82

A 15-year-old male juvenile was injured in a rollover accident on State Hwy. 82 near Nelson Road in the town of Sterling, Oct. 21.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's office, at about 3:39 a.m., Vernon County 911 Dispatch received a call of the one-vehicle accident. The male juvenile was ejected after the vehicle overturned. The juvenile sustained injuries and was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is a factor in the accident.

Assisting the sheriff's office was the Wheatland Fire Department, Wheatland First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance Service. The accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

