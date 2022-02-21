Male juvenile injured in two-vehicle crash in La Farge

An 11-year-old juvenile male from La Farge was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Feb. 16, at North Bird and West Highland streets in the village of La Farge.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 7:58 a.m. a vehicle driven by Ian Smith, 21, of rural La Farge failed to stop at a stop sign on West Highland Street in the village of La Farge. A vehicle traveling south on North Bird Street, driven by Dinah Davison, 36, of La Farge, was unable to veer out of the way.

A juvenile male passenger in the Smith vehicle was transported by private vehicle for minor injuries to Vernon Memorial Hospital. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seat belts.

The La Farge Fire Department, La Farge EMS and Blackjack Auto assisted at the scene.

