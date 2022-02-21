 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Male juvenile injured in two-vehicle crash in La Farge

  • 0

An 11-year-old juvenile male from La Farge was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Feb. 16, at North Bird and West Highland streets in the village of La Farge.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 7:58 a.m. a vehicle driven by Ian Smith, 21, of rural La Farge failed to stop at a stop sign on West Highland Street in the village of La Farge. A vehicle traveling south on North Bird Street, driven by Dinah Davison, 36, of La Farge, was unable to veer out of the way.

A juvenile male passenger in the Smith vehicle was transported by private vehicle for minor injuries to Vernon Memorial Hospital. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seat belts.

The La Farge Fire Department, La Farge EMS and Blackjack Auto assisted at the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News