The Viroqua Police Department reports that for the past several months, an investigation has been ongoing in regard to residential burglaries on the southwest side of Viroqua.
On Dec. 27, Mark Wellington, 40, of Viroqua, was arrested in connection to these burglaries. Wellington was also charged with felony bail jumping, as he was previously charged with burglary to a business on the north side of Viroqua.
According to the Viroqua Police Department, the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be forthcoming.
