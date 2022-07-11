Man arrested in Vernon County following pursuit

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:15 p.m. a Vernon County Deputy located the vehicle driving though Genoa on State Hwy. 35. The vehicle went east on State Hwy. 56 following the detour route. Additional units were dispatched to the area. A traffic stop was initiated and the suspect failed to stop and started fleeing, going south on County Road N. The suspect led deputies on a 20-mile pursuit, which ended when the subject was forced to a stop with a rolling roadblock maneuver. Trumble was taken into custody without further incident. Trumble was transported to the Vernon County Detention Center on felony charges of fleeing and eluding. There were no injuries or damage as a result of this incident.