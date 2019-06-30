A Chicago man was injured Saturday when his motorcycle hit some loose gravel and skidded off a road in Vernon County.
Donald P. Dineen Jr., 55, was driving his 2004 Harley-Davidson shortly before noon when he skidded and failed to negotiate a curve on County Road Y, west of Runge Lane in the town of Harmony, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department.
He was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life-threatening injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.