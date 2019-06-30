A Chicago man was injured Saturday when his motorcycle hit some loose gravel and skidded off a road in Vernon County.

Donald P. Dineen Jr., 55, was driving his 2004 Harley-Davidson shortly before noon when he skidded and failed to negotiate a curve on County Road Y, west of Runge Lane in the town of Harmony, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department.

He was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life-threatening injuries.

