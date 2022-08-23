Man, woman arrested on drug charges following search warrant in La Farge

An ongoing investigation into the use and trafficking of illegal drugs led to the execution of a search warrant in the village of La Farge on the evening of Aug. 18.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a drug investigation was begun several months prior by the La Farge Police Department and continued by the sheriff's office. The investigation focused on a residence located at 210 S. Cherry St. in La Farge.

A search warrant was obtained through the Vernon County Circuit Court and executed on Aug. 18 at 8:11 p.m. by members of the sheriff's office assisted by the Viola Police Department. Significant drug evidence was located, indicating specifically the use of methamphetamine and marijuana. Several individuals were detained while the search was completed.

Henry A. Olson Jr., 55, and Amber N. Biamonte, 31, were arrested and transported to the Vernon County Detention Center. Both of these individuals were booked initially on charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of THC. Biamonte was also held on a probation violation and additional charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office. Further arrests may be forthcoming as part of this investigation.