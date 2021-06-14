Man, woman injured in motorcycle crash in town of Forest

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle crash occurred at about 9:35 a.m. Anthony Zick, 58, and his passenger, Debra Zick, 49, were traveling westbound on Burr Salem Road. Anthony Zick was negotiating a corner and lost control of the motorcycle. Both parties were ejected from the motorcycle and received serious injuries. They were both transported by Hillsboro EMS to St. Joseph Gundersen Hospital. Debra Zick was later flown by Gundersen Air to Gundersen Hospital.