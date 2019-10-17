Fabric works of art

A wide variety of full-size quilts, including one that incorporates ties (at right), are on display in the west dining room of Maplewood Terrace, Saturday. The quilts were part of the 15th annual Maplewood Quilt Show in Viroqua.

 Angela Cina, Vernon County Broadcaster

Fabric works of art ranging from table runners and wall hangings, to jelly roll rugs and full-size quilts, were on display at the 15th annual Maplewood Quilt Show, Saturday.

Quilted art

Colorful quilts take center stage at the 15th annual Maplewood Quilt Show held in Viroqua, Saturday.

About 110 items were hung throughout the Viroqua facility. The show also included programs, a quilt raffle, a silent auction, lunch, and a special one-room schoolhouse exhibit featuring antiques of Stafferd Call of Onalaska.

The Maplewood Quilt Show committee held a program at noon honoring Viroqua’s Beth Beier, who, according to the quilt show booklet, “has been at the core of the show since its inception.” She has made at least 12 of the raffle quilts over the 15 years of the show.

All proceeds from the show, which is sponsored by the Bethel Home and Services Foundation, go to Maplewood Terrace Assisted Living for resident needs.

Quilted beauty

Wall hangings and small quilted items are displayed in the lower level hallway at Maplewood Terrace Assisted Living, Saturday. The items were part of the annual quilt show sponsored by Bethel Home and Services Foundation.

