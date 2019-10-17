Fabric works of art ranging from table runners and wall hangings, to jelly roll rugs and full-size quilts, were on display at the 15th annual Maplewood Quilt Show, Saturday.
About 110 items were hung throughout the Viroqua facility. The show also included programs, a quilt raffle, a silent auction, lunch, and a special one-room schoolhouse exhibit featuring antiques of Stafferd Call of Onalaska.
The Maplewood Quilt Show committee held a program at noon honoring Viroqua’s Beth Beier, who, according to the quilt show booklet, “has been at the core of the show since its inception.” She has made at least 12 of the raffle quilts over the 15 years of the show.
All proceeds from the show, which is sponsored by the Bethel Home and Services Foundation, go to Maplewood Terrace Assisted Living for resident needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.