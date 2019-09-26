The 15th annual Maplewood Quilt Show will be held at Maplewood Terrace, Saturday, Oct.12, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The show will be held inside Maplewood Terrace at 620 S. Garfield Ave. in Viroqua.
Admission to the show is $3 per person and includes workshops starting at 10:30 a.m. Lunch is available on site. All proceeds from the show and the quilt raffle will go to benefit Maplewood Terrace Assisted Living tenants.
Quilts to display or sell are being sought – quilts may be new or vintage. For more information, contact Diane at 637-6358 or dgloede@bethelhome.org.
