The Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for November are Mara Anderson and Henry Urch.

Anderson’s senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include AP statistics, individual sports, team sports, family living, orchestra, woods, animal science, English and video production.

She played volleyball for four years, competed in gymnastics for three years, will complete four years of playing softball this spring and served on student council for three years.

Anderson’s community activities include Stuff the Bus, the school’s blood drive, raking leaves at people’s homes (Rake and Run) and babysitting. Her hobby is dance.

Anderson is undecided about her future plans, but she will attend college.

She is the daughter of Andrea Anderson.

This year Urch is taking AP statistics, physics, personal finance, entertainment and sports marketing, English IV, Accounting I, AP calculus, team sports and Chemistry II.

His school activities include student council, class office, cross country, basketball and Sources of Strength. Urch’s community activity is Teen Court.

Urch’s hobbies are basketball, baking and video games.

He plans to attend the Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to pursue a degree in marketing.

Urch is the son of Sara Martinez and Matthew Urch.