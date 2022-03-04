March dates set for drive-through community COVID-19 testing in Viroqua

The Vernon County Health Department announces there will be free drive-through community testing for COVID-19 in Viroqua during the month of March.

Testing will take place at the old highway shop, 602 N. Main St., March 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing is available for those 12 months and older, even for those without symptoms of COVID-19. Please pre-register at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/ Lines may be long; be prepared to wait. The health department also requests that people remain in their vehicles.