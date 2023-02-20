The March watershed council calendar is as follows:
- March 1: Coon Creek Community Watershed Council will meet at the Coon Valley Conservation Club, with dinner and fellowship at 6 p.m., and the meeting starting at 7 p.m. Topics of note include strategic planning update and Brandon Larson, Director of Vernon County Emergency Management, will discuss the spring flood outlook, weather awareness/preparedness, and the county multi-hazard mitigation plan.
- March 9: The Bad Axe Watershed Stewards will meet at Vernon Vineyards in the tasting room, with a light meal at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. People can email badaxewater-shed@gmail.com for more information.
- March 29: The watershed councils will hold a Joint Watershed Meeting at the Eagles Club in Viroqua, with food and fellowship at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Topics will include: watershed council updates, follow up from committee discussions at the last meeting, upcoming co-sponsored events, and more opportunity for committee networking.