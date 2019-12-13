Marissa Czap and Mitchell Hanson named Rotary Club Seniors of the Month

Marissa Czap and Mitchell Hanson have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for November.
Czap’s first-semester classes include Pre-Calculus I, AP environmental science, concert choir, English IV and medical terminology. During the second semester she will be taking Spanish IV, concert choir, English IV, Chemistry II and she will be a Youth Teaching Youth for Anatomy and Physiology II.
She has participated in varsity girls tennis all four years of high school, she joined winter cheerleading her junior year and this year, and she has been involved with choir since her freshman year and this year she will be performing at the Luther Dorian Festival.
Czap has been involved in numerous community activities. Last summer, she helped a close family friend in need when his wife passed away, while during the summer of her sophomore year she volunteered at a thrift store in Westby for a few weeks. She and the basketball cheerleaders also helped Toys for Tots by earning more than $300.
Her hobbies are playing tennis during the summer with friends, singing and traveling with friends.
After graduation, Czap is planing to move to her father’s house in North Carolina and attend Western Carolina University next fall for forensic science.
She is the daughter of Amy Czap.
Hanson’s senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include AP statistics, advanced art, AP U.S. history, band, physics, physical education, video production and English IV.
His school activities are tennis, forensics, National Honor Society and band.
In the community, Hanson is a Sunday school teacher, a tennis coach and is involved in church ministry.
In his spare time he enjoys sports and video games.
Hanson plans on becoming a teacher in the future.
He is the son of Layne and Janette Hanson.