Marshfield man arrested on drug charges following suspicious vehicle investigation

A Marshfield man was arrested on drug charges following a suspicious vehicle investigation at Hwy. 14/County Hwy. JJ (the Black Bottom wayside) in the town of Franklin, Tuesday, Oct. 6.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Jerome E. Orsborn, 35, was arrested following the suspicious vehicle investigation. At about 11:24 p.m. a Vernon County Sheriff's Deputy saw a vehicle parked at a closed wayside with no registration tags. The occupants were Jerome Orsborn and Blendena L. Mccluskey, 49, currently of Viroqua. Upon further investigation, deputies were able to determine reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and contacted the Viroqua Police Department for the assistance of K9 "Robbie." K9 "Robbie" alerted to the presence of illegal contraband in the vehicle.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine, THC, numerous knives, a long spear, hatchet, crossbow, and a BB gun. Orsborn was taken into custody and taken to the Vernon County Jail. Orsborn is a felon and is tentatively charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, and a probation violation. Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!