A Marshfield man was injured in an ATV accident on Irish Ridge Road west of County Road Y in the town of Jefferson, Saturday, April 20, at 2:10 p.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Aaron Telin, 35, was operating his ATV westbound on Irish Ridge Road when the crash occurred. Telin reports the shoulder was soft and caused the ATV to roll into the ditch. The ATV rolled and landed on Telin. Telin was not wearing a helmet and was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for injuries
The Viroqua Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
