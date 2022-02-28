Masking recommended in Westby Area School District

The Westby Area School District’s board of education voted on Feb. 14 to recommend, not require masking in school.

The recommendation to wear masks began on Feb. 15 for after-school activities and on Feb. 16 for school.

District Administrator Steve Michaels said the motion the board approved has the provision that the administration can make the decision to require masking for five days if there is a surge of COVID-19 cases in a class or a grade.

He said the school district at the moment is working through the 5+5 provision.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19 without symptoms they stay home for five days, wearing a mask around others at home; if symptoms develop they must continue to stay home until symptoms resolve. On days six to 10 they can return to school if they have no symptoms and are fever free for more than 24 hours; they must continue to wear a mask around others for the full 10 days and at school.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19 and has symptoms, they must stay home for five days, wearing a mask around others at home. On days six to 10 they can return to school if symptoms have resolved and are fever free for more than 24 hours; they must continue to wear a mask around others for the full 10 days and at school.

Full details can be found on the school district’s website.

Michaels said masking is still required on buses and other school transportation because it’s a federal mandate. “We’ll have to do that until it’s reversed.” (In an email sent Monday morning, Feb. 28, Michaels noted the CDC reversed the masking order for school buses on Friday afternoon, Feb. 25, so masks are optional as of Feb. 28 on buses.)

Board members accepted the resignations of Andy Hulst from his position as athletic director at Westby Area High School effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year, and Laura Seland from her position as Coon Valley Elementary School effective after Feb. 11.

The board also accepted the retirement of Peter Engh Westby Area High School choral director effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Engh has been choral director for 28 years.

The board approved Sara Jeffers to fill the position of part-time cook in the Westby Area Middle/High School kitchen.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

