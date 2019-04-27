The Rebuilding Soldiers Grove Park One Day at a Time fundraiser will be held at the Soldiers Grove American Legion, 103 Legion Drive, Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vendors will be available onsite from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fundraiser organizers said there are still open spots, and vendors are welcome to set up on Saturday.
A dunk tank will be set up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Bill Prestwood and Legion Auxiliary President Julie Ruef. Participants include Legion Commander Brian McCoy and Ray Hummel.
A pie contest begins at 1 p.m sharp, followed by an auction. The pie contest is open to children and adults. Entrants are asked to bring two pies -- one for judging and one to auction. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded.
The Kids Best Decorated Bike judging begins at noon. First-, second- and third-place prized will be awarded.
A memorial plaque table will be set up during the fundraiser. Signs by Shawn will be making a memorial plaque for display at the Soldiers Grove Park. There will be different prices, depending on the size a person wishes to donate in memory of a loved one.
Raffle baskets will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 for six tickets or $20 for 25. Numerous local businesses donated items for the baskets.
The raffle ticket drawing will be held at 3 p.m. The cost is $5 for three tickets or $2 for individual tickets. In addition, a card raffle for guns -- a ruger pistol and muzzle loader -- will be held throughout the day. The cost is $5 per card.
Food will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu includes hot dogs, brats, hamburgers, potato salad, cowboy beans, dessert and beverage. Freewill donations will be accepted for the food.
All proceeds from the event will go to the village of Soldiers Grove for rebuilding the Soldiers Grove Park. The goal is to raise $35,000.
Contact Julie Rueff at 608-306-1167 or Brian McCoy at 585-704-3939 with any questions. Volunteers are still needed to help with the fundraiser.
