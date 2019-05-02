The Vernon County Department of Human Services wants to extend appreciation to all of the Vernon County foster parents. Vernon County currently has 19 foster parents that provide for 26 children in foster care. Children in some of the foster homes are being cared for by family members that went through the foster home licensing process specifically for that child.
Every child deserves to grow up safe and protected from abuse and neglect, and foster parents and relative caregivers nurture children with support and stability when they need it most. “Foster parents often serve as the caring adult(s) that a child needs to become a success story” said Director of Human Services, Pamela Eitland. "If you know a foster parent, please thank them. They are true heroes."
If you have questions about foster care or are interested in being a Vernon County foster parent, contact the county's foster care coordinator at 608-637-5210.
