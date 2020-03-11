McIntosh Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

Less than 10 seats remain for our May Friends of the Library bus trip to Austin, Minn. The chartered bus will depart the McIntosh Memorial Library at 9 a.m. for Austin and return to Viroqua by 5:30 p.m. The trip will include a tour and a catered lunch at the Hormel Historic Home. The site is the former home of George and Lillian Hormel, founders of the Hormel Company. After lunch we will visit the SPAM Museum for a guided tour, SPAM samples, and shopping in the gift shop.
The cost for the trip is $20 per person which includes transportation, two tours and lunch. Sign up in person at McIntosh Memorial Library. Checks should be made out to the Friends of the McIntosh Library. The registration deadline is Monday, May 4. We hope you will be able to join us.
The Friends Bookstore is currently running a special on puzzles. Most puzzles are priced at 50 cents or $1. Some of the puzzles have seasonal pictures and others are more generic. If you have puzzles you would like to donate to the store, please stop in. Puzzles are a very popular item in the bookstore and donations are always appreciated. All money raised in the bookstore is used to support special purchases for the library.
During our next adult Conversations program our special guest will be Viroqua resident Jason Kiley. Jason is a World Beard Champion and his presentation will be about his passion for his beard. The program will take place on Friday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m. in our program room. Kiley spends up to four hours styling his beard for competitions and currently holds several titles. This program will be interactive and filled with pictures.
Conversations is an adult program that provides an opportunity for participants to learn, discover, reminisce and meet. The program is held on the first and third Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the library. Coffee is provided.
We are looking forward to partnering with the Driftless Writing Center to host a program about the DWC’s newly published book, “Contours: A Literary Landscape.” Join Driftless Writing Center board members David Hough and Lisa Henner on Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m. in the program room as they take participants on a literary tour of the Driftless Region. They will discuss why and how the anthology was created, and several contributors will read from their work in the anthology.
Copies of the book will be available to purchase. Proceeds will help support the mission of the DWC to foster excellence in writing at all levels and provide opportunities for our community to engage with authors and their books.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.