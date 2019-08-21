We are teaming up with the Vernon County Agricultural Society for the annual Vernon County Fair Read and Win program. Now through Sept. 11 local youth up to age 14 are encouraged to stop by McIntosh Memorial Library, along with other participating libraries in Vernon County, to pick up a reading log. The log helps the participants track how much time they have spent reading. Once the log is filled out it can be returned to any participating library to receive one entrance pass into the fairgrounds or one ride ticket. The Vernon County Fair is Sept. 11-15.
We are pleased to be able to partner with four other libraries in the Winding Rivers Library System to bring a new “Memory Connections” program to Viroqua. Memory Connections is a free social program for those with memory loss and their caregivers and will be offered on the first Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library. The first program will be held on Friday, Sept. 6. During each program participants will have the opportunity to engage in conversations and activities designed for people of all ages and abilities. During the month of September participants will each be provided with a paint by number kit to work on during the program. Coffee will be provided.
The Memory Connections program is being made possible by Bader Philanthropies, Incorporated and the Winding Rivers Library System.
Registration is now open for several adult programs coming up this fall. On Sept. 19 we will observing International Talk Like a Pirate Day with a special language learning class. The class will be held at 5:30 p.m. and will teach participants some basic pirate language! On Friday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. we will be kicking off a series of needle felting classes with Kathleen Kroska. In September, Kathleen will teach participants how to create apples for their fall décor. We also have registration sheets out for an October adult cooking class and our fourth Norwegian language learning class of the year. Want to know more? Stop by the circulation desk or give us a call at 637-7151.
As we near the end of August we want to remind you the library will be closed Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31-Sept. 2. While we are closed return your items in our 24-hour return slot along Jefferson Street. You can access your account online anytime through our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. We will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, September 3.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
