McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Weather permitting, we will be hosting a straw bale gardening workshop this Saturday, June 5, at 9 a.m. for anyone that is interested. The program will be hosted by Master Gardener Arwyn Wildingway at the Viroqua Growing Forward Together Garden. That space is located behind the pool house building on Rock Avenue. Arwyn will provide information on how to garden using straw bales before everyone has a chance to work on planting. Registration for the program is not required.

Sign up is underway for an adult watercolor painting class on Thursday, June 10, at 1 p.m. In honor of June Dairy Month, all participants will learn how to sketch and paint a Holstein cow. If time permits, we have plans to show everyone how to sketch and paint a goat as well! To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the class will be offered online through Zoom using the database Creativebug. Librarian Maggie will be present to help you throughout the entire process. All materials are provided by the library, but registration is required, as the class size is limited. Call our circulation desk to sign up at 637-7151, extension 6.