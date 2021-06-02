McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Weather permitting, we will be hosting a straw bale gardening workshop this Saturday, June 5, at 9 a.m. for anyone that is interested. The program will be hosted by Master Gardener Arwyn Wildingway at the Viroqua Growing Forward Together Garden. That space is located behind the pool house building on Rock Avenue. Arwyn will provide information on how to garden using straw bales before everyone has a chance to work on planting. Registration for the program is not required.
Sign up is underway for an adult watercolor painting class on Thursday, June 10, at 1 p.m. In honor of June Dairy Month, all participants will learn how to sketch and paint a Holstein cow. If time permits, we have plans to show everyone how to sketch and paint a goat as well! To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the class will be offered online through Zoom using the database Creativebug. Librarian Maggie will be present to help you throughout the entire process. All materials are provided by the library, but registration is required, as the class size is limited. Call our circulation desk to sign up at 637-7151, extension 6.
Save the date of Tuesday, June 29, for a special salute to our dairy producers in honor of June Dairy month. We will be at Eckhart Park starting at 3:30 p.m. making homemade ice cream for everyone to enjoy. The plan is to have a cow and farmer on hand as well. Everyone will be able to pet the cow and talk to the farmer about dairy farming in Wisconsin. At 6:30 that evening at Eckhart Park Luke Zahm will be our special guest. Luke is the owner of the Driftless Cafe and host of the PBS show, “Wisconsin Foodie.” Plan to attend to hear from Luke about the importance of the dairy industry, cheese in Wisconsin, and more! Luke’s program will be offered through Zoom. In the park we will have an inflatable movie screen set up to watch and interact with Luke. At home you will be able to join the program via Zoom. Watch the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page and website for the Zoom link.
Registration for the youth “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program begins Monday, June 7. The program is intended for youth 0-18. All youth can pick up a reading log beginning on Monday. Also, on Monday you can sign your children up for special in person programming this summer. We have so many events planned including a pet parade, a pen pal program, a trip to the movie theatre, and a lot of take and make bags filled with ideas of projects you can work on at home. Questions related to this program can be directed to Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 637-7151, extension 5.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.