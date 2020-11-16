McIntosh Memorial Library: Book Buzz

As your local public library, we are working hard to continue to provide you with access to important library resources while doing everything we can to keep you and our staff safe. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising locally we are temporarily altering our library operations to try and mitigate the spread of the virus.
Until conditions improve, we are going to discontinue in-person browsing of the library collection. To receive new materials, please place a hold on items through the library catalog or call our circulation desk and we will take care of that process for you. Once the items are available you can stop by and retrieve them from our large entry area. We will offer no-contact door service during our open hours. Access to our computers, printers, and Wi-Fi will continue in the entry area. We are designating two computers as 30-minute express computers. Three additional computers will be available for those who need additional time.
Lastly, we will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Updates to our operations will be posted on the library website and Facebook page. We appreciate your ongoing patience and support during this challenging time.
With the Thanksgiving holiday next week, we would like to inform you the library will be closed Nov. 26 and 27. We will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30. While the library is closed, our material return slots along Jefferson Street will remain open for you to return your library items. You can also request new library materials anytime by visiting our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
We want to remind you we are currently unable to accept donations of used books. Due to the pandemic, our annual book sale has been postponed and our Friends Bookstore is temporarily closed. As a result, we simply do not have a way to manage donations right now. We know so many of you enjoy donating gently used items to the library and we greatly appreciate that. However, until we are able to resume normal operations we are not in a position to accept donations.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
