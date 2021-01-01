McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Happy New Year from the staff and volunteers of McIntosh Memorial Library! As we begin a new year, we would like to encourage you to discover the benefits of your local public library. If you have never had a library card before, please stop by and get one. Signing up for a library card is free and takes about five minutes. If you lost your card and need a replacement, please know that card is also free. Once you have a library card you can begin checking out books, e-books, DVDs, audio books, video games, magazines and more. You can also use any of our public internet computers. The services provided by your public library are extraordinary and always changing. We look forward to serving you in the New Year.
Winter is such a great time to curl up with a book or watch a new DVD. Our staff have added so many new titles to the collection in the last month. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions you will need to continue to explore our collection online through the catalog and place an order for an item. Once the item is ready for pickup you will be notified to stop by the library to check it out. Access to the catalog can be found on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
Today we are launching a one-year reading and activity program titled “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources.” The program is a self-directed reading and activity humanities program intended for all ages. Through Dec. 31, the library will be acknowledging a “Heritage,” “History” or “Awareness” of-the-Month by hosting interactive virtual programs and providing accredited reading lists for diversity, inclusion, and direct-action resources. During the month of January, we are celebrating East Asian Heritage Month.
The program offers age specific lists of library resources for self-directed contemplation, age specific lists instructing participants how to make purposeful, direct-action towards a cause, and monthly interactive virtual diversity programs to explore cultures, ideas, and perspectives.
The program will be offered through Beanstack Reading & Activity Challenges on the McIntosh Memorial Library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Beanstack can be used to access the reading lists and links to programs. Patrons can also use Beanstack to record reading and program participation. Programs associated with “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources” will be available to watch on the library’s YouTube Channel: McIntosh Memorial Library Viroqua and on Vernon Communications Channel 14.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.