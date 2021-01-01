McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Happy New Year from the staff and volunteers of McIntosh Memorial Library! As we begin a new year, we would like to encourage you to discover the benefits of your local public library. If you have never had a library card before, please stop by and get one. Signing up for a library card is free and takes about five minutes. If you lost your card and need a replacement, please know that card is also free. Once you have a library card you can begin checking out books, e-books, DVDs, audio books, video games, magazines and more. You can also use any of our public internet computers. The services provided by your public library are extraordinary and always changing. We look forward to serving you in the New Year.

Winter is such a great time to curl up with a book or watch a new DVD. Our staff have added so many new titles to the collection in the last month. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions you will need to continue to explore our collection online through the catalog and place an order for an item. Once the item is ready for pickup you will be notified to stop by the library to check it out. Access to the catalog can be found on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.