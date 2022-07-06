McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Things are heating up at the library in July with numerous programs and activities scheduled! Local youth have plenty of time to get involved with our Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading program. Stop by the library to register for activities, pick up a take and make bag, and grab a reading log. The more books kids read this summer the more books they earn for their home libraries! The program runs through Friday, Aug. 12.

We’re still accepting reservations for our Island Voyage bus trip to Goose Island Campground on Tuesday, July 12. The bus will depart McIntosh Memorial Library at 1:15 p.m. and return around 5:45 p.m. The event will feature workshops, special music, food, games, and activities for everyone to enjoy. Joining us at the campground will be patrons from the La Crosse Public Library. Contact the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6 with questions or to register.

The COVID-19 vaccination team of AMI will be back at the library during the month of July. The team members will be administering vaccines every Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in our lobby space. An appointment to receive a vaccine is not necessary. Specific questions about the vaccines may be directed to the Vernon County Health Department.

We’re partnering with the Vernon County Aging and Disability Resource Center for a new drop-in service titled, “Let’s Chat.” This is an opportunity for you to have a free and confidential conversation with Dementia Care Specialist Teresa Gander. Teresa will be at the library Wednesday, July 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. offering memory screens, information, recommendations, and support for those with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. General information about the services provided by the ADRC will also be available.

We’re looking forward to hosting a program with local author John Armbruster next week. The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 14, at 6 p.m. inside the library lobby. Copies of Armbruster’s book, "Tailspin," will be available for purchase. The book is a true story about beteran Gene Moran from Soldiers Grove. "Tailspin" is much more than an incredible war story. It’s a compassionate portrait of an aging veteran finally revealing the traumatic memories he kept inside for more than 60 years. It’s also the story of the author’s own trial: raising two young sons as he lost his wife to cancer, all while trying to tell Gene’s story before it was too late. "Tailspin" is a heartwarming testament to enduring the worst that history and life can deal to ordinary men and coming out on top.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.