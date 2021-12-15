McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

We are partnering with the Vernon County Health Department and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics inside our lobby space. The last clinic of 2021 is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccine is free, and no insurance information is being collected. The clinics are all walk-in services, so an appointment is not necessary. Specific questions about the vaccines can be directed to the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251. We are hoping to provide additional vaccination clinics in 2022.

Please stop by the library this month and look at the beautiful artwork on display. The Viroqua Area Foundation art wall is filled with watercolor pieces created by Viroqua artist Anne Butera. Anne does a remarkable job capturing the beauty of flowers and nature. Inside the art display case is the work of Viroqua artist Daryl Skrupky. Daryl creates his art using colored pencil. The case is filled with pieces showcasing the beauty of birds, butterflies, and other forest animals in all different formats. The artwork of Anne and Daryl are both for sale and would make unique gifts this holiday season.

Did you know the McIntosh Memorial Library offers a minimum of two adult art classes each month? This month we provided the opportunity for adult patrons to learn the art of book page folding to create winter décor. We also hosted a gnome needle felting class. Details on our January classes will be announced soon. Most of the classes require registration, as supplies are limited. Follow the “Viroqua Library” on Facebook to be the first to know what classes are coming to your local public library.

When planning a visit to the library this month please note we will have altered hours at the end of December. The library will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. We will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 and be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1. The exterior return slots will be open for you to return your materials and you can order materials 24/7 by logging into your library account. If you haven’t downloaded the “Libby” app, please do so! “Libby” provides you with 24-hour access to our library digital collection which you can enjoy with your phone, tablet, or computer. If you need help with Libby, please call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0