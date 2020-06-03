McIntosh Memorial Library: Book Buzz

“Imagine Your Story” is the theme of our 2020 summer reading program for local youth. Just like in the past, participants will have the opportunity to earn prize books and weekly door prizes plus participate in daily activities. The only difference is we will be implementing our program through a digital subscription to a company called Beanstack. Registration for our summer program will begin on Monday, June 8 with activities to follow on Monday, June 15. This summer participants will track how much time they read digitally and participate in programs by watching them on the library YouTube channel. Full details of how the program will work can be found online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
OnDemand Curbside service started earlier this week at the library. OnDemand allows you to stop by and pick up your library items anytime between 3 to 6 on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons. An appointment is no longer required! To get started, place an order for library items. Library staff will contact you when your order is ready. Pick up your order anytime during the OnDemand Curbside times. Questions? Call us at 637-7151, extension 6.
On Tuesday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. we will be offering an adult travel program online. Bob and Becky Goonin will share photos and stories from their visit to Palestine in autumn of 2019. The trip was timed with the olive harvest, which is of both cultural and economic importance to Palestinians. The focus of the delegation was environmental justice -- issues of water, land, food production and resiliency. Please register for this program by emailing rgoonin@gmail.com. You will then be given a link and instructions for the event.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, or visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
