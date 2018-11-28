We are looking forward to starting the month of December with two special holiday events next week. First on Wednesday, Dec. 5 Santa Claus will be stopping by the library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. to visit with local children and families. All children will have an opportunity to talk to Santa and have their picture taken with him. Santa will be bringing his big red sack and giving every child that visits with him a present. Having Santa stop by the library is a great opportunity to capture some pictures of your children with him. Also, next week our signature event, Polar Express will take place. Please join us on Friday, Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m. as the youth enrolled in our after-school program do a readers’ theatre production of the Polar Express story. After their performance walk around the library and enjoy games, crafts, and refreshments. Polar Express is a program for all patrons and we hope you plan to join us.
Now that the holiday season has arrived please keep the library in mind if you are considering end of year giving to local organizations. We are so appreciative of any monetary gifts received and are happy to meet with any donor to discuss specific uses for a gift. Currently we are in the middle of a fundraising effort titled, “Have a Heart to Save a Heart” an event aimed at raising enough money to purchase a defibrillator for the library. We are accepting donations inside our Friends of the Library Bookstore or you can stop by through Dec. 3 to place a bid on locally donated art pieces. Support at any level truly makes a difference.
Coming up on Saturday, Dec. 15 we are kicking off the first of several monthly programs titled, “Beginning Woodcarving.” Led by Dr. Roger Hatlem and other local carvers, the program will offer people an opportunity to learn the basics of woodcarving. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in our program room. Participants will be paired with experienced carvers who will help guide you through the process of creating a carved piece to take home. This class is being offered at no charge, but pre-registration is required, as space is limited. To register please stop by or call the library circulation desk at 637-7151.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.