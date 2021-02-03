McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

We are pleased to announce the return of Saturday hours! Starting on Saturday, Feb. 6, we will be open every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. We hope these additional hours will make it a bit easier for you to stop by the library for new materials. If you would like to place an order for library items feel free to give us a call at 637-7151, extension 6 and we can help you over the phone. You can also do it yourself by logging into your online library account. When your materials are ready for pick up you will receive a text, email, or phone call advising you to stop by the library to check out your materials. We are continuing to offer contactless pickup inside our large lobby space.
The response to our third annual adult winter reading program has been outstanding! The program runs through the end of February, so you still have plenty of time to get involved. To get started stop by and pick up a participant bookmark or print one off our website. Read or listen to three books by the end of the month and record the titles on your bookmark. Once complete, bring your bookmark to the library to earn a fun winter themed prize. All participants will be entered into the grand prize drawing for an Amazon Fire Tablet. The drawing will be held on March 1. This program is supported by the Friends of the Library.
If you like live music, make plans to join us on the second and fourth Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. for the Greg Leighton Music Show. Greg is a Viroqua musician who loves to play classic country songs and some of your old-time favorites. The programs are fun and interactive, and Greg loves to hear requests from audience members. To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 Greg’s shows are being offered live on Zoom. Zoom allows audience members to call into the program or view it online. Information about how to join is posted on our website and Facebook page.
Toddler story time or Mother Goose on the Loose is a new youth program we will be offering starting on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. Join Miss Marissa weekly for nursery rhymes and stories that rhyme all created for our youngest patrons. The program is offered live through our Viroqua Library Facebook page. Miss Marissa also offers a story time on Wednesday mornings at 11 a.m. through Facebook Live.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.