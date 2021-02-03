McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

We are pleased to announce the return of Saturday hours! Starting on Saturday, Feb. 6, we will be open every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. We hope these additional hours will make it a bit easier for you to stop by the library for new materials. If you would like to place an order for library items feel free to give us a call at 637-7151, extension 6 and we can help you over the phone. You can also do it yourself by logging into your online library account. When your materials are ready for pick up you will receive a text, email, or phone call advising you to stop by the library to check out your materials. We are continuing to offer contactless pickup inside our large lobby space.

The response to our third annual adult winter reading program has been outstanding! The program runs through the end of February, so you still have plenty of time to get involved. To get started stop by and pick up a participant bookmark or print one off our website. Read or listen to three books by the end of the month and record the titles on your bookmark. Once complete, bring your bookmark to the library to earn a fun winter themed prize. All participants will be entered into the grand prize drawing for an Amazon Fire Tablet. The drawing will be held on March 1. This program is supported by the Friends of the Library.