McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Next week we will be implementing Phase 5 of our long-term reopening plan. Since closing the library completely in March due to the coronavirus, we have been slowly relaxing guidelines and expanding our operating hours. We are pleased to announce Phase 5 includes the addition of evening hours and expanded opportunities for you to come inside the library to browse the collection, use a computer, and receive one-on-one service from a librarian.
Starting on Nov. 2 we will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Our curbside service will be changing to door service during the library open hours. Anytime the library is open you can call the circulation desk to have your items checked out and placed in our large entry area for you to pick up. This service will allow you access to library resources with minimal contact and without having to come inside the main library space. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 we are continuing to limit the number of patrons inside our facility to six at one time and masks are required. Please contact us with questions at 637-7151, extension 6.
Saturday, Oct. 31 is the last day to enter our virtual costume contest! We have teamed up with Sleepy Hollow and the city of Viroqua to bring to the community the virtual contest this month. Are you ready to dress up in your favorite costume? Now is your chance! Get ready to set the scene with some props, strike a pose, and snap a photo. Submit your photo with your name, phone number, and age to mcintoshmemoriallibrary@gmail.com for a chance to win prizes. There are several age brackets for this contest including birth-5, 6-11, 12-18, adult, and lastly, family/group. Entries need to be submitted by the end of the day on Oct. 31. By participating in the contest, you give the library permission to use your photo on social media platforms. We ask that you take all precautions while participating in this contest to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Join us on Friday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. for our next virtual Conversations program. Conversations is a program for adults to gather, reminisce, discuss, learn, and meet new people. Veteran Gary Gilbertson will be our guest speaker for the day, reflecting on the importance of Veterans Day. Gary will specifically discuss his service in Kaiserslautern, Germany with the Armed Forces Network from 1966-1969. This program will be delivered online via Zoom. You can find the Zoom link on the “Viroqua library” Facebook page. If you would like to call in and listen to the program, please contact the library at 637-7151, extension 6 for the phone number and meeting ID.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
