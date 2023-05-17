Were you able to attend the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival in April? We’re so proud to have been able to partner with the Driftless Writing Center to bring an amazing three-day festival to our community. Authors, illustrators, storytellers, and literacy lovers flooded Viroqua for the event. We truly couldn’t have been more pleased with the support, turnout, and appreciation for the work it took to create such a fantastic event. We formed new partnerships, met new friends, and gained new knowledge through the event. If you have any feedback about the festival, we would love to hear it! Please email ridgesandriversbookfestival@gmail.com with your thoughts.

We’ve been asked repeatedly what does the future hold for the book festival? Will it happen again? Members of the leadership team are working on a solid answer to those questions. Currently, we’re reviewing all comments received because as a participant your input is incredibly important to us. We know a decision will be made soon. Once that happens, we’ll share the news far and wide.

Speaking of authors, we’re eager to host a local author for a book reading, signing and discussion about all things Oz! Join author Scott B. Blanke in the library lobby on Friday, May 19, at 1 p.m.

During the program Blanke will read from his novel “Oscar Diggs, The Wizard of Oz,” a humorous prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” The book is an artistic license story of how a conman gets to Oz, builds a magic city, defeats evil witches, and becomes the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Copies of the books will be available for purchase along with homemade Yellow Brick Road Brownies to enjoy.

For more information about this event, please contact Adult Programming and Outreach Assistant Maggie Strittmater at 608-637-7151, extension 7. Additional information can be found on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

Viroqua Plastic Free is returning to the library for a program next week titled, “Hold the Plastic, Please!” This program is scheduled for Monday, May 22, at 5 p.m. in the lobby. Members of the organization will speak about the methods restaurants and other food service providers in the area can use to go plastic free. Information will be shared regarding steps businesses can take to replace disposable products with reusable ones.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Avenue in Viroqua.