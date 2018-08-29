We are once again teaming up with the Vernon County Agricultural Society for the annual Vernon County Fair Read and Win program. Now through Sept. 12 local youth up to age 14 are encouraged to stop by participating libraries in Vernon County to pick up a reading log. The log helps the participants track how much time they have spent reading. Once the log is filled out, participants will return it to their local library to receive one entrance pass into the fairgrounds or one ride ticket. All reading logs must be turned in by Wednesday, Sept. 12. The Vernon County Fair is Sept. 12-16.
Five of your Vernon County libraries are working together to bring a little bit of the library out to the Vernon County Fair this September. Make sure to stop by the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expor Center next month and visit the library booth. We are excited to bring back one of our most popular games, “the lollipop tree.” This year we are also going to be giving away a gigantic basket filled with fun treats from the libraries, including books DVDs games, music CDs and more. Stop by and fill out a registration form. The winning entry will be drawn Sunday, Sept. 16. The McIntosh library is working in partnership with the libraries located in Westby, Coon Valley, Ontario and De Soto.
Save the date of Wednesday, Sept. 19 for our annual “Vehicle Day.” We look forward to this event every year, as we bring a bunch of vehicles to Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua for people of all ages to explore. Center Street by Nelsons is closed during the event so participants can walk safely through the area. We also have vehicles housed in the gated area directly to the west of Center. We always have a wide variety of vehicles to look at, including a fire truck, police squad card, a dump truck, a tractor and even a bicycle! The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and will run until noon.
Have you signed up for our new text messaging service yet? Earlier this month we launched a brand new system for our patrons. If you were registered for the old system and were unhappy with it, please consider giving this new system a try. The patrons that have already signed up have commented on how much they appreciate being able to track their holds and renew items just by texting. To get started text, “signup” to 608-313-5911. Additional information is available on this service at our circulation desk.
Please know the library will be closed Sept. 1-3. While we are closed you can access your account online through our website and drop off materials anytime in our exterior box located along Jefferson Street. The library will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
