This week marks our sixth and final week of a Beginning Sign Language Class we’ve been facilitating using materials from GALE Courses. GALE is a service your library provides to you free of charge with an active library card. GALE offers over 365 online courses which you can take at home or in the library. The courses offered cover a variety of topics including language learning, computers, art, writing and more. Over the last six weeks four people have been meeting twice a week at the library to learn sign language. A new set of classes is scheduled to begin March 13. A link to Gale courses can be found on our website.
Make plans to join us for a new program launching on Friday, March 1 at 10:30 a.m. titled, “Conversations.” This program will be held on the first and third Fridays of each month at the library. “Conversations” will provide an opportunity for you to meet people, learn, discover and reminisce. Our first program will have us reminiscing as we look at old photos from around Vernon County that have been preserved digitally on a website titled www.recollectionwisconsin.org. Coffee will be served.
If you’re interested in taking an art/craft class in March, we have three classes coming up that still have openings. On March 6 and 13 at 1 p.m. Maureen O’Connor will be leading a two-part class in Japanese braiding titled kumihimo. During the first class you will learn the history of the art and start working with the materials. During the second class everyone will work together to create a bracelet before the class is over. On March 15 at 1 p.m. Kathleen Kroska will be leading our final needle felting class before fall. Participants will learn how to create a bird’s nest with eggs which can be used for spring décor. Lastly, we have two Ukranian egg decorating classes coming up this spring. The first class is on March 30, followed by a second class in early April. If you would like more information or to register, stop by our circulation desk or give us a call at 637-7151. All classes are being offered at no charge, but registration is required.
If you are missing a hat, glove, boot or coat, remember to check for those items in our lost and found area located near the front entrance of the library. A lot of items have been left behind this winter which we would like to give back to the owner. We hang onto these items for a few months before donating them to Bethel Butikk in Westby.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
