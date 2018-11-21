Bidding begins next week on art created by nearly 50 local artists to help support our efforts to raise enough money to purchase a defibrillator for the library. We encourage you to please stop by and look at the beautiful pieces on display inside the Friends of the Library Bookstore and in our front entrance display case. The art pieces range from oil paintings to sculptures to beautifully handcrafted wood pieces. The “Have a Heart to Save a Heart” silent auction will take place from Nov. 29-Dec. 3. Those receiving the highest bid will be contacted by phone. We are also accepting donations inside the Bookstore this month if you would like to make a monetary contribution to help us reach our financial goal. Purchasing a defibrillator for the library is very important and any support is greatly appreciated.
Mark your calendars for the return of our annual Food for Fines program to benefit the food pantry at the Living Faith Church in Viroqua. Food for Fines will be held Dec. 10-15. During that week you can bring a nonperishable food item to the library to have your fines reduced. For every item donated we will remove $1 worth of fines from your account for a maximum of $10. Accounts in collection or charges for lost or damaged items will not be removed. Anyone is welcome to donate food that week, so we can help keep the shelves well stocked at the food pantry.
Myron Daubert from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development will be back at the library on Tuesday, Dec. 4 meeting with people that would like some career counseling tips. The sessions with Myron are free and run from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is required and can be done by contacting our circulation desk at 637-7151. You can also stop by the library and pick up a list of topics Myron is able to help you with. Staff from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development are at the McIntosh library on the first Tuesday of each month.
Local youth are welcome to stop by the library on Monday nights to participate in our weekly Code Club activities. Funded by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Code Club provides youth ages 8-18 with the opportunity to learn coding so they can apply those skills to create websites, games, and app. Our Code Club meets every Monday night from 5:30-7 in our program room and new participants are always welcome to join. If you need more information, contact our Code Club facilitator Anne at a.butera@wrlsweb.org.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.