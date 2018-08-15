Our annual children’s summer reading program concluded last week with a swimming party at the Bigley Pool Friday, Aug. 10. We had a splash saying goodbye to our “Libraries Rock” themed program. What a great summer it has been. We have spent the last 10 weeks implementing all kinds of different activities for the nearly 500 youth enrolled in our program this year. Most impressive, though, is how many kids spent time reading this summer. We have awarded more than 700 prize books to area youth who completed reading logs. While the final tally won’t be known for a few days we know the participants spent over 3,500 hours reading or listening to books this summer. We are so thankful to everyone who donated prize books to us so we can reward readers with books for their home libraries. If you still have outstanding reading logs please turn them into the library by Saturday, Aug. 18.
We are once again teaming up with the Vernon County Agricultural Society for the annual Vernon County Fair Read and Win program. Beginning on Monday, Aug. 20, local youth up to age 14 are encouraged to stop by participating libraries in Vernon County to pick up a reading log. The log helps the participants track how much time they have spent reading. Once the log is filled out, return it to your local library to receive one entrance pass into the fairgrounds or one ride ticket. All reading logs must be turned in by Wednesday, Sept. 12. The Vernon County Fair is Sept. 12-16.
Registration for our 2018-19 after-school program will begin Monday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m. at the library. The registration materials are posted on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Hard copies of each required form will be the only method of acceptance. We will not accept electronic forms or ones turned in prior to Aug. 20. Families only need to submit one registration form. However, it is necessary to complete a health form for each participating child. The program will begin Tuesday, Sept. 4, and run through early June. The program is sponsored by the library, the Viroqua Area Foundation and Viroqua Area Schools.
You can lasso up a great deal at the Friends of the Library Bookstore, as all western items are being featured in honor of Viroqua’s annual Wild West Days celebration. A table has been setup outside and inside the store with a wide variety of items to choose from. Shop early for the best selection.
The Friends of the Library Board members are seeking local crafters to participate in their annual Fiber Faire Silent Auction fundraising event coming up this fall. Registration materials can be picked up now at the library. The event will be held in October. All proceeds will be used by the organization to fund special purchases for the library. In the past, local crafters have donated quilts, blankets, toys, hats, scarves, socks, toys, home décor and more!
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
