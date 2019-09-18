We appreciate everyone that stopped by our booth last week at the Vernon County Fair! Over the course of the fair we played two family-friendly carnival games that produced a lot of winners. It is always so much fun being part of the fair, as we get to see a lot of our regular library patrons. However, we also have the pleasure of meeting a lot of new friends. We look forward to being back out at the Vernon County Fair next September.
This week also marked the end of our involvement in the Viroqua Chamber Night Market, as the last market of the season was held on Wednesday. Having a booth at all four markets was truly a rewarding experience. The atmosphere of the market is so much fun and quite different from the weekly Saturday Farmers Market in town. Food, music, vendors, and amazing support from the community really makes the Night Market an attraction for Viroqua. If the Night Market returns in 2020, we will be there, too!
Make plans to join us on Wednesday, Sept. 25, for our annual Vehicle Day at Nelson Agri-Center. This event gives youth the chance to explore a wide variety of vehicles including a fire truck, ambulance, squad car, school bus, tractor, dump truck, cement mixer and more! The event will be held from 11 a.m. to noon by the loading dock at Nelsons. This event is intended for youth up to age 8.
Don’t forget to stop by the library during the month of September and help us celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month! Anyone that signs up for a new card or gets a replacement card through the McIntosh Memorial Library this month will be given a handmade cloth bookbag. Getting a library card is free and takes about 5 minutes of your time. Once you have a card you can begin to enjoy all the benefits of your local public library.
Do you have a talent you would like to share with the community? We are always looking for individuals that have an interest in teaching a class at the library. We have been so fortunate to be able to offer so many wonderful programs because of people in our community who have offered to volunteer for a couple of hours. Please contact Library Director Trina Erickson at t.erickson@wrlsweb.org or 637-7151 if you would like more information on how to become involved in program development at the library.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
