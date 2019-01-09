Thank you for making 2018 another record setting year at McIntosh Memorial Library. The number of items checked out from our facility climbed 9.6 percent from 2017 to a grand total of 202,390. This is truly a remarkable achievement for a small library. The number of programs offered were very well attended as we saw a 19 percent increase for attendance at children’s programs, to a 95 percent increase for attendance at adult programs. In total, the library hosted 703 programs attracting 17,405 people. All of this would not be possible without the tremendous support we receive from our elected officials, businesses, organizations, families and individuals. Members of the Library Board, Friends of the Library Board, staff and volunteers work year-round to provide quality programs and services to the community. We can’t thank you enough for your support of the library. We are looking forward to a great 2019.
Our first annual adult winter reading program is now underway. Stop by the circulation desk and pick up a bookmark to get involved. Through the end of February read or listen to three books, record the titles onto your bookmark and drop it back off at the library to earn a winter-themed prize. Everyone returning a completed bookmark will be eligible for the grand prize of a $50 gift certificate to Quillin’s and a slow cooker. The final day of the program is Feb. 28. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
We are looking forward to hosting a two-part class titled, “Psychic You” with medium Rebecca Brown. The classes will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2 and 9 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. inside the library conference room. During this series Brown, a psychic medium from the Wonewoc Spiritualist Camp, will teach participants how to use their “third eye” and to work with all senses. This is considered a beginning psychic class. Participants coming to the first session are encouraged to sign up for the second session as the class content will overlap. Registration is required, as the class size is limited. To register, call the library at 637-7151 or stop by the circulation desk.
We have plenty of slots open through early March if you are interested in using one of our media conversion kits. Currently we have kits at the library to convert your VHS tapes to DVD or digital. The kits are available for you to use whenever the library is open. To reserve a time log onto our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org and click on the reserve a space icon.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
