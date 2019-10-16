Congratulations to the 51 people that stopped by the library in September during National Library Card Signup month and signed up for a library card! Everyone that got a new card last month received a handmade cloth book bag as a token of our appreciation. Just because September is over doesn’t mean you can’t stop by and apply for a card. Getting a new library card takes about 5 minutes of your time. Once you have a library card you can begin to take advantage of the wonderful resources available to you at no charge through your local public library. Stop by and let us help you get started!
Coming up on Saturday, Oct. 19, we will be welcoming Inga Witscher to the library. Inga is the host of the Wisconsin Public Television series “Around the Farm Table.” Beginning at 11 a.m. Inga will be providing an educational and entertaining cooking demonstration. Inga will be showing us how to make “haymakers” punch using apple cider vinegar along with a fall tart! This special program is being co-sponsored by the Viroqua Food Co-op. Please plan on joining us.
Thank you to everyone that joined us last Saturday for our “Beginning Woodcarving” class with Dr. Roger Hatlem. These classes are a wonderful opportunity for people wanting to learn how to carve as all materials are provided and experienced carvers are on hand to offer one on one assistance. We still have spots open for our next class, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. in our program room. To register stop by the library or give us a call at 637-7151.
The Friends of the Library are busy preparing for their annual book sale. The sale will be held Nov- 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the library. The sale will include a wide variety of books and audio-visual materials. New this year is a “members only” opportunity. If you’re a member of the Friends organization, you are invited to shop the book sale on Nov. 4 from 3-8 p.m. If you are not a member of the Friends organization, application forms will be available at the sale so you can take advantage of the chance to shop early.
If you have new or gently used items you would like to donate to the sale, please feel free to drop off your materials at the library. All money raised will be used by the Friend’s organization to fund special purchases for the library.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
