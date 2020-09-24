McIntosh Memorial Library: Book Buzz

Weather permitting, we will be offering another story-time program at Eckhart Park next week. Make plans to join us on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. on the west side of the park for stories, songs, and activities. This will be Miss Mary’s final story-time program, as she will be retiring as our youth service director in early October. There aren’t enough words to express the gratitude we feel for the dedication, enthusiasm, and love for reading Mary has shared with our patrons and community over the last seven years. While Mary is stepping away from her youth service position she is not stepping away from the library. We look forward to sharing details about Mary’s next chapter very soon.
If you are interested in a new learning opportunity, consider taking a free online course through your local public library. Gale Courses supports libraries as educational institutions and gives community members easy access to lifelong learning opportunities including professional development, technology, and personal enrichment courses.
Available 24/7, Gale Courses provides more than 360 six-week long, online programs taught by college instructors. New courses begin each month, and lessons are assigned twice a week, enhanced with images, videos, and games to support varied learning styles. Users will enjoy a self-paced learning environment and engagement with fellow students and instructor through weekly discussion boards. A link to Gale Courses is available on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
The library is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for you to come inside without an appointment. You are welcome to use a computer, browse the collection, or receive in-person service from a librarian at the circulation desk. We are continuing to offer curbside service on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons from 3 to 6. If you need more information, please contact us at 637-7151, ext. 6.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
