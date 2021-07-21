McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Genealogy is a very popular topic with patrons of McIntosh Memorial Library. For that reason, we are looking forward to hosting a program next week titled, “Immigration from Norway to Wisconsin.” The program will be held Tuesday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. A link to the program can be found on the Viroqua Library Facebook page or website. The guest speaker will be International Genealogist Liv Marit Haakenstad from Hamar, Norway.
For more than 35 years Haakenstad has been doing genealogy research and is an Accredited Genealogist (AG). In recent years Haakenstad has focused on research in the United States and England, looking for answers with regard to immigration from Norway. The program on July 27 will be specific to immigration to Wisconsin and Vernon County. Liv is familiar to many, as she has conducted programs for local Sons of Norway lodges and the Vernon County Historical Society, among other organizations.
We are also hosting a local author and book reading next week. Sue Berg from rural Westby will be the featured author for the program on Friday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m. The program will take place inside the small shelter at Eckhart Park. Berg will speak about her newly published book, “Driftless Gold.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
“Driftless Gold” features the character of Lt. Jim Higgins after a migrant worker is discovered buried in a local quarry with an antique gold coin in his pocket near La Crosse. Higgins begins to unravel a murder that will take him back into Wisconsin’s early history. “Driftless Gold” is the first book in a new series written by Berg.
The Viroqua Farmers Market continues to be a busy and vibrant part of our community and we are proud to participate. Join us at our booth Saturday, July 24 and July 31, as we offer fun activities for youth and families. After you’ve enjoyed the outdoor fun, head inside the library and check out some new materials. The library is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Registration for the annual after-school program is scheduled for Sunday, July 25, at 5 p.m. inside the library lobby. The program is open to elementary aged children that will be in first to fourth grade at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Information about the program including the registration forms can be found online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Questions about the after-school program can be directed to Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 637-7151, extension 5.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.