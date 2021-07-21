McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Genealogy is a very popular topic with patrons of McIntosh Memorial Library. For that reason, we are looking forward to hosting a program next week titled, “Immigration from Norway to Wisconsin.” The program will be held Tuesday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. A link to the program can be found on the Viroqua Library Facebook page or website. The guest speaker will be International Genealogist Liv Marit Haakenstad from Hamar, Norway.

For more than 35 years Haakenstad has been doing genealogy research and is an Accredited Genealogist (AG). In recent years Haakenstad has focused on research in the United States and England, looking for answers with regard to immigration from Norway. The program on July 27 will be specific to immigration to Wisconsin and Vernon County. Liv is familiar to many, as she has conducted programs for local Sons of Norway lodges and the Vernon County Historical Society, among other organizations.

We are also hosting a local author and book reading next week. Sue Berg from rural Westby will be the featured author for the program on Friday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m. The program will take place inside the small shelter at Eckhart Park. Berg will speak about her newly published book, “Driftless Gold.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase.