Are you looking for a story time to attend? Did you know McIntosh Memorial Library offers three story-time programs year-round? We enjoy our story-time families so much and that is why we offer our community three opportunities to participate in one of our programs. Join us on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 and Wednesday mornings at 11 for 30 minutes of books, songs, and activities. We also offer an evening program on Thursday at 6 p.m. Our evening program is just as much fun as our morning sessions with books, songs, and activities. Consider bringing your family to one of our programs. Story time truly provide a wonderful opportunity to meet new people.
If you are an adult looking for a regular program to attend, consider joining us for our Conversations program. We offer Conversations at 10:30 a.m. on the first and third Friday of each month. This program provides an opportunity for adults to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. At our first program in December we will be doing a creative stamping activity. Using the stamps, you will be able to create greeting cards, notes, and flyers. During our second program we will talk about holiday traditions and what the holidaysmean to you. Coffee is always provided.
Have you noticed the “Thankful Tree” we have up in the library? Located near the front entrance, we have a small tree with leaves for you to write on. Grab a leaf and write or draw something you are thankful for. Once complete, add your leaf to our tree. It’s so nice to walk by the tree and read about the things people in our community are thankful for. Stop by and add your story to the tree!
Please note the library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28. We will be open regular hours on Friday, Nov. 29. While we are closed please feel free to return your library materials in our book drop along Jefferson Street. The book drop is open 24/7.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
