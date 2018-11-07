If you are looking for a bargain on used books and other materials our annual book sale is next week! The sale will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 13-Thursday Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at the library. The sale is an important fundraising event for the Friends of the Library, as all money raised is used to support programs and to purchase special items for the library. Shop early for the best selection.
We are looking forward to hosting an author presentation and book signing event next week. Join us on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 6:30pm as Mauston author Debbie McKinney speaks about her book “Bringing Hope: A Disaster Relief Journal.”
The novel is a compilation of daily journal entries written by McKinney about her true stories as a volunteer with the American Red Cross. The author takes the reader on an uplifting and emotional challenges as she writes about her time rendering aid to people after 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Sandy, and more. During the program the author will be sharing photos of her experiences. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Please note the library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22. We will be open regular hours Friday, Nov. 23. While we are closed, please feel free to return your library materials in our book drop along Jefferson Street. The book drop is open 24/7.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the "Viroqua Library" page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
