McIntosh Memorial Library: Book Buzz

Fill your home with holiday cheer from the McIntosh Memorial Library! Stop by our lobby and pick up a quick take and make craft project for your children, family, or yourself! The craft project will walk you through the steps of creating a tree for you to decorate with balls, garland, and a star; once complete hang it, place it, or send it to someone with a handwritten note.
We have so many wonderful holiday movies, books, audiobooks, music CDs, and magazines for you to enjoy. Order items online or call our circulation desk at 637-715, extension 6 and let us help you. If you need a lot of items, simply fill out our book bundle request form and we will do the selecting for you. The form is conveniently located inside the “digital resources” section on our website. We encourage you to fill out the online form if you need our assistance with ordering six or more items. There are so many ways to take our items off the shelf straight into your home. Call us with questions, as we would be honored to help you.
Veronica Kleiber will be our special guest for our next Conversations program. Conversations is a bi-monthly program for adults to learn, gather, reminisce, and meet new people. Veronica will be sharing holiday stories from around Vernon County on Friday, Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Veronica is a volunteer with the Vernon County Historical Society and has put her program together using information from the museum. Due to COVID-19, the program will be delivered via Zoom. A direct link to the program can be found on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page. Participants are also welcome to call into the program and listen to stories from days gone by.
We want to continue to remind you the library is open and operational despite a few alterations in our services. The only service that is temporarily paused is browsing the collection. You can still order items, check out items, sign up for a library card, attend programs, use a computer, the wireless internet, or our computer printing services. The current hours of operation are Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have specific questions you can enter our large lobby and speak direct to a librarian or call our circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6. We are doing everything we can to keep providing you with library resources while keeping you and our staff as safe as possible.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
