McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Two-time Paralympian Evan Strong will be our special guest for an afternoon program on Monday, Nov. 1. Evan is an American para-snowboard cross racer who began his career in 2008. He was the gold medalist in para-snowboard cross at the 2014 Paralympics in Sochi, Russia and lead the USA team to a sweep of the podium. He went on to represent Team USA in the 2018 South Korean Paralympic Games and won Silver in banked slalom. Evan lives in California and will be joining us via Zoom on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. We will be hosting a watch party here at the library or you can join us from home. This program will be an opportunity to listen, learn, and ask questions of an amazing athlete! The Zoom link for the program can be found on the library website or “Viroqua Library” Facebook page. For more information, contact our Programming and Outreach Assistant Maggie at 637-7151, extension 7.

Thank you to everyone that participated in our annual Fiber Faire Silent Auction fundraising event this month. First, a big thank-you to the area artisans for creating and donating 110 pieces to the event this year. All items were of high quality and attracted a lot of great bids. The number of bidders were up this year, and we thank you for raising the prices on items to help increase the amount of money generated from the auction. All funds raised will be used by the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library to support programs and services offered by the library. If you were the highest bidder on an item, you will be contacted this week and provided instructions on how to pay for and pick up your items. Questions? Call the Friends Bookstore at 637-7151, extension 2.

With November just a few days away we want you to be on the lookout for our “Thankful Tree.” While being thankful is important year-round we want to put a special focus on it during the month of November. As we begin the month you will see the tree in the library without any leaves. Your job is to add the leaves! Our goal is for you to write on each leaf something you are thankful for. By the end of November, we hope the tree is full of beautiful leaves with messages from you and other community members.

We are partnering with the Vernon County Health Department and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics inside our lobby. Clinics are scheduled for Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccine is free, and no insurance information is being collected. The AMI team provide the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years and up, along with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for individuals 18 and older. The clinics are all walk-in services, so an appointment is not necessary. Specific questions about the vaccines can be directed to the Vernon County Health Department at 637-5251.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

